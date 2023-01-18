Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Down 66% in 2022, Is Spotify Stock a Buy for 2023?

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA – Jan 18, 2023 at 7:30AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The streaming content platform is seeing growth slow as consumers leave their homes more often.

Spotify (SPOT -0.34%) is adding millions of subscribers but finding it harder to grow profit margins as it pays hefty bonuses to attract creators. This video will answer if Spotify stock is a buy for 2023.

*Stock prices used were the prices as of Jan. 15, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 16, 2023.

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Spotify Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Stocks Mentioned

Spotify Technology Stock Quote
Spotify Technology
SPOT
$91.75 (-0.34%) $0.31

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Listening to music
Is Spotify Stock Poised to Crush the Market in 2023?
 SPOT BVB
Bull vs. Bear: Spotify
 Listening to music
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Tech Stock Down 70% to Buy in 2023
 Listening to music
Should You Buy Spotify Stock Before the End of 2022?
 construction workers
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before a Big Rally

Our Most Popular Articles

Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool2
Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks
A digital rendering of a computer chip being plugged into a circuit board
History Suggests the S&P 500 Could Soar in 2023. Here's the Stock to Buy Now
10 stocks 2
10 Best Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Investors
GettyImages-955977416
In a Stunning Move, Apple Plans to Ditch Highly Valued Wireless Component Suppliers

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services