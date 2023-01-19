Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

5 Best Stocks for 2023

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA – Jan 19, 2023 at 6:30AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

These are my favorite stocks for long-term investors to buy in 2023.

The stock market had a down year in 2022. Investors hope that 2023 will be better. This video will highlight five stocks that could do well in 2023 and beyond.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 17, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 18, 2023.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Airbnb, Alphabet, Palo Alto Networks, and Walt Disney and has the following options: long January 2024 $105 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Palo Alto Networks, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Stocks Mentioned

Airbnb Stock Quote
Airbnb
ABNB
$101.11 (-0.16%) $0.16
Walt Disney Stock Quote
Walt Disney
DIS
$99.04 (-0.87%) $0.87
Meta Platforms Stock Quote
Meta Platforms
META
$133.02 (-1.73%) $-2.34
Palo Alto Networks Stock Quote
Palo Alto Networks
PANW
$141.68 (-0.23%) $0.33
Alphabet Stock Quote
Alphabet
GOOG
$91.78 (-0.41%) $0.38

