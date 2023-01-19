Taiwan Semiconductor Looks Strong After Earnings

Fool contributor Connor Allen dives into what happened in Taiwan Semiconductor's (TSM 0.54%) latest quarter. Hint: It was pretty good. TSMC is a beast of a company and the numbers came in better than expected with improved margins, strong cash flows, and as always... a great balance sheet.

*Stock prices used were the after-market prices of Jan. 17, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 18, 2023.