Taiwan Semiconductor Looks Strong After Earnings

This company could be a great steady compounder to add to your portfolio.
Fool contributor Connor Allen dives into what happened in Taiwan Semiconductor's (TSM 0.54%) latest quarter. Hint: It was pretty good. TSMC is a beast of a company and the numbers came in better than expected with improved margins, strong cash flows, and as always... a great balance sheet.
*Stock prices used were the after-market prices of Jan. 17, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 18, 2023.
