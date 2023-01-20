Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Shares of SVB Financial Group Are Rising Today

By Bram Berkowitz – Jan 20, 2023 at 11:42AM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The bank reported fourth-quarter earnings last night.

What happened

Shares of SVB Financial (SIVB 15.90%), the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, traded nearly 15% higher as of 10:55 a.m. ET today after the company reported its fourth-quarter earnings results last night.

So what

SVB reported diluted earnings per common share of $4.82 on total revenue of about $1.53 billion. Earnings missed analyst estimates for the quarter, while revenue beat.

SVB struggled greatly in 2022, largely because it caters to the start-up, venture capital (VC), and private equity ecosystem, which went through a bit of a reckoning last year. Problems continued in the quarter as non-interest-bearing (NIB) deposits, those on which the bank pays no interest, continued to fall.

Average NIB deposits dropped more than $19 billion in the quarter after falling $14.5 billion in the third quarter. This forced the bank to significantly increase higher-cost deposits and short-term borrowings, which have cut into SVB's margins.

Additionally, SVB nearly doubled its provision for credit losses in the quarter and continued to take losses on securities due to the selling of bonds and valuation declines in its managed funds and other strategic investments.

Much of SVB's client and deposit funds come from U.S. VC activity and early-stage companies and start-ups. But these funds have been on the decline due to depressed VC activity and client cash burn. In the fourth quarter, VC deployment continued to fall, but client cash burn slowed, showing some signs of stabilization.

Now what

I do still see near-term headwinds for SVB because start-up and tech valuations could continue to come down and the credit outlook presents risks, although management does have experience managing credit through difficult cycles.

But I still like SVB on a long-term basis because the bank has a strong moat in start-up and technology banking, which can be an incredibly profitable business and one that I still expect to have a bright future.

SVB Financial provides credit and banking services to The Motley Fool. Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends SVB Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

SVB Financial Stock Quote
SVB Financial
SIVB
$289.80 (15.90%) $39.76

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

featured-transcript-logo
SVB Financial (SIVB) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 people meet in an office getty 2022
This Growth Stock Hasn't Been This Cheap in Over a Decade
 Person at computer upset Getty
Shares of SVB Financial Got Crushed in 2022. Can They Rebound in the New Year?
 A person at a desk, smiling.
Why SVB Financial Stock Was Up 9.2% on Tuesday
 GettyImages-1364468445
1 Negative and 1 Positive in SVB Financial's Third-Quarter Earnings

Our Most Popular Articles

Older man at laptop raising his arms as if frustrated
These Seniors May Have to Give Some of Their 8.7% Social Security Raise Back to the Government
dividends blackboard sketch doodle
3 Dividend Stocks That Are Ridiculously Cheap Right Now
Crypto, trading
1 Huge Reason Stocks Could Rally in 2023
Warren Buffett in a group of people.
Warren Buffett Says 90% of People Who Buy Stocks Make This Mistake

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services