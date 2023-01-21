Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
The Next Bull Market Is Coming: This Could Be a Once-in-a-Decade Time to Buy This Stock

By Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe – Jan 21, 2023 at 6:06AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

SVB Financial is probably stronger and safer than investors think today.

The tech stock crash has hit SVB Financial (SIVB 16.56%) shares hard, down more than half from the highs. And 2023 could be a tough year for the start-up-focused bank. But looking long term, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall sees a rare buying opportunity for the patient investor. In this video, he breaks it down for fellow contributor Tyler Crowe. 

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 21, 2022.

SVB Financial provides credit and banking services to The Motley Fool. Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends SVB Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policyJason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

