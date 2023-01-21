The Next Bull Market Is Coming: This Could Be a Once-in-a-Decade Time to Buy This Stock

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More
SVB Financial is probably stronger and safer than investors think today.
The tech stock crash has hit SVB Financial (SIVB 16.56%) shares hard, down more than half from the highs. And 2023 could be a tough year for the start-up-focused bank. But looking long term, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall sees a rare buying opportunity for the patient investor. In this video, he breaks it down for fellow contributor Tyler Crowe.
*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 21, 2022.
