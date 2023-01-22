2 Incredible Brand Stocks You Shouldn't Overlook

Having a great brand can be a powerful moat in business, but not all brands are the same. Some are big and some are niche. GoPro (GPRO 1.81%) and Yeti (YETI 2.31%) are incredible brands and product companies in their segment in the market, and now that valuations have come down, they are stocks worth taking a second look at.

*Stock prices used were the end-of-day prices of Jan. 18, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 22, 2023.