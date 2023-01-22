Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

2 Incredible Brand Stocks You Shouldn't Overlook

By Travis Hoium – Jan 22, 2023 at 6:45AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

These are big names in a niche market, and they could be great stocks to hold for the long term.

Having a great brand can be a powerful moat in business, but not all brands are the same. Some are big and some are niche. GoPro (GPRO 1.81%) and Yeti (YETI 2.31%) are incredible brands and product companies in their segment in the market, and now that valuations have come down, they are stocks worth taking a second look at.

*Stock prices used were the end-of-day prices of Jan. 18, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 22, 2023.

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

Stocks Mentioned

Yeti Stock Quote
Yeti
YETI
$42.93 (2.31%) $0.97
GoPro Stock Quote
GoPro
GPRO
$5.63 (1.81%) $0.10

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

yeti-stock
2 Encouraging Signs for Yeti Investors
 Happy investor because the stock market went up
Why Yeti Holdings Stock Jumped Today
 GettyCrash
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
 investor making a buy sell decision stock chart
Why Yeti Stock Was Down on Thursday
 YETI PIC
Why This Top Cooler Maker May Be Its Own Worst Enemy

Our Most Popular Articles

Stock Market Crash Plunge Dollar Newspaper Invest Dow SP 500 Getty
This Recession Indicator Hasn't Been Wrong in 56 Years: Here's What It Says Happens Next
Person Holding Cash Bills Money Hundred Dollar Fifty Dividend Income Invest Retire Spend Getty
Want $1,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $9,950 in This Ultra-High-Yield Trio
group looking at a chart going up
5 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
GettyImages-1337451732
4 ETFs That Can Be Your Retirement Portfolio's Foundation

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services