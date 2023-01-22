Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Warren Buffett Has $32 Billion in These 5 Stocks

By Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro – Jan 22, 2023 at 5:25AM

The vast majority of the Oracle of Omaha's wealth is in Berkshire. But a lot of Berkshire's value is in the stocks that it owns.

Warren Buffett is unparalleled as both a CEO and stock picker. And while almost all of his wealth is in Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A 1.67%) (BRK.B 1.52%) shares, more than 40% of Berkshire's value is in its stock portfolio. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro break down the five most valuable stocks in the Berkshire portfolio. Combined, they make up 30% of Buffett's $110 billion net worth. 

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Jan. 13, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 13, 2022.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. American Express is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jeff Santoro has positions in Apple and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Bank of America, Berkshire Hathaway, and Moody's.

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

