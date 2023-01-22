Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Warren Buffett's Favorite Oil Stock Produces Cash Hand Over Fist

By Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe – Jan 22, 2023 at 5:13AM

And it's sending billions of dollars back to shareholders.

After a tough decade, Chevron (CVX 1.06%) has emerged from the wilderness as one of the strongest, most profitable oil and gas companies on earth. And no less than Warren Buffett likes what he sees, making it one of the biggest investments in the Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A 1.67%) (BRK.B 1.52%) portfolio (and the biggest oil stock). In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down why it's so strong, and why its cash-cow days are set to continue. 

Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway, short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway, and short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

