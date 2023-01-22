Warren Buffett's Favorite Oil Stock Produces Cash Hand Over Fist

After a tough decade, Chevron (CVX 1.06%) has emerged from the wilderness as one of the strongest, most profitable oil and gas companies on earth. And no less than Warren Buffett likes what he sees, making it one of the biggest investments in the Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A 1.67%) (BRK.B 1.52%) portfolio (and the biggest oil stock). In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down why it's so strong, and why its cash-cow days are set to continue.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 21, 2022.