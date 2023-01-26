Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
7 Growth Stocks I've Added to My Own Portfolio

By Matthew Frankel, CFP® – Jan 26, 2023 at 6:27AM

I've put my own money into these, and here's what I think now.

There are seven stocks in my portfolio I consider to be nonspeculative growth stocks. In this video, I discuss why I bought each of them, and what I think about them now. 

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Jan. 18, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 24, 2023.

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Appian, Dream Finders Homes, Pinterest, Sea Limited, Shopify, SoFi Technologies, and Zillow Group. 

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

