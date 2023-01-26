Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

The 1 Reason I Still Own Upstart Stock

By Zane Fracek, Jamie Louko, and Connor Allen – Jan 26, 2023 at 9:39AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Upstart isn't doing everything wrong. It's doing the one thing that matters right.

For Motley Fool contributor Jamie Louko, the case for owning Upstart (UPST 2.80%) comes down to just one metric. And so far, this AI-powered company is delivering.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Jan. 25, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 25, 2023.

Connor Allen has positions in Upstart. Jamie Louko has positions in Upstart. Zane Fracek has positions in Upstart. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Upstart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Zane Fracek, Jamie Louko, and Connor Allen are affiliates of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Stocks Mentioned

Upstart Stock Quote
Upstart
UPST
$18.65 (2.80%) $0.51

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

happy stock investor holding smartphone
Why Upstart Rallied Today
 Screenshot 2023-01-18 at 10.04.15 AM
3 Fintech Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over
 How in the world shocked
Why Upstart Was Falling Hard Today
 Bank employee explains bank services to new customer
Where Will Upstart Stock Be in 5 Years?
 friends celebrating windfall cash dividends
Why Upstart Surged 20% This Week

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security 9
How Much Will Social Security Benefits Rise In 2024? Here's What We Know
2022-Rivian-R1T-22
3 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet in 2023
Senior Reading Financial Newspaper Invest Dividend Retire Money Getty
3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees to Buy Hand Over Fist During the Nasdaq Bear Market
Stock trader 2022
7 Growth Stocks I've Added to My Own Portfolio

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services