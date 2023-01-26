Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

What Does 2023 Have in Store for This Leading E-Commerce Stock?

By Jamie Louko – Jan 26, 2023 at 9:10AM

Key Points

  • E-commerce businesses of all types are preparing for a tough 2023.
  • One aspect of Coupang's business could help it remain more resilient than the rest of the industry.
  • Investors aren’t expecting a lot out of Coupang in 2023, so this could provide an opportunity for investors.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The picture might look bleak for most e-commerce companies, but this one could be the exception.

The past year wasn't short of misery for e-commerce stocks. Thanks to rising inflation and fears of a recession across the United States and parts of Europe, e-commerce companies went from seeing record-high demand in 2021 to a slowdown in 2022. This took many stock prices down with it. In 2022:

  • Etsy fell 45%.
  • Amazon fell 50%.
  • Shopify fell 75%.

This bearish sentiment affected companies outside of the U.S. and Europe, too. South Korean e-commerce stock Coupang (CPNG -2.07%) also saw its shares slump 50% last year.

Some e-commerce companies are bracing for another challenging year, but will Coupang face similar struggles? 

Smiling person grocery shopping online.

Image source: Getty Images.

Coupang isn't like many other e-commerce businesses

With nearly 35% of the entire population of South Korea using its platform, Coupang is the e-commerce stalwart in the country. The company's main business is e-commerce, but it does much more than that. It provides an Uber Eats-style offering (Coupang Eats) and a streaming service called Coupang Play. It even dabbles in the fintech space. 

Coupang also does something that few other e-commerce businesses do: It sells consumer staples. Unlike Shopify or Etsy, it allows customers to buy basic necessities primarily through Rocket Fresh, where they can purchase fresh groceries and have them delivered to their doorstep in a matter of hours.

In a world where consumers are cutting spending on discretionary products due to the worsening macroeconomic picture, this aspect is vital to Coupang's success in 2023. The company could see revenue remain relatively stable thanks to this side of its business. Consumers will still need a place to purchase the basics, even in a recession, and Coupang can be that platform. 

The company has over nine million members in its WOW subscription service as of March 2022, which includes same-day and next-day delivery, free Rocket Fresh delivery, and many other perks. With a loyal customer base likely to continue using Coupang for both discretionary items and consumer staples, it could be in for a stable 2023 in terms revenue growth.

What could happen to profitability?

That stability could enable the company to continue improving its profitability. In the third quarter of 2022, Coupang saw its net income reach its highest point ever with a profit of $91 million. And third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 195.5% to $195 million from the previous quarter.

Coupang had otherwise failed to post profitability since 2020, so investors rejoiced when the company delivered its record profit. With its durable leadership position and unique business model, profitability could continue improving in 2023.

What is Wall Street expecting?

Wall Street, however, isn't forecasting such a rosy outlook for the new year. Analysts' estimates for 2023 anticipate $23.9 billion in revenue, which implies just 18% growth from the company's $20.3 billion in trailing-12-month revenue. For comparison, Coupang saw its sales rise 27% on a currency-neutral basis in the third quarter. 

And the market overall doesn't seem to be anticipating much from Coupang. Shares trade at just under 1.4 times sales, a lower valuation than nearly every major e-commerce stock you can think of. At this large of a discount compared to the rest of the industry, it might be worth buying a few shares for a diversified portfolio.

Coupang has the potential to thrive compared to its global peers in the coming year, making this leading e-commerce stock a huge bargain today. 

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Jamie Louko has positions in Amazon.com, Etsy, and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com, Coupang, Etsy, Shopify, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Coupang Stock Quote
Coupang
CPNG
$16.08 (-2.07%) $0.34

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Asian shoppers
Missed Out on Amazon? My Best E-Commerce Stock to Buy and Hold
 financial graph with up trend line candlestick chart in stock market
2 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now
 Asian shoppers
Coupang Actually Gained 15.4% in the Second Half of 2022. Is the Worst Over?
 Asian shoppers
1 E-Commerce Stock Ready to Pummel the Market in 2023
 cpng
Is Coupang Stock a Buy Right Now?

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security 9
How Much Will Social Security Benefits Rise In 2024? Here's What We Know
2022-Rivian-R1T-22
3 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet in 2023
Senior Reading Financial Newspaper Invest Dividend Retire Money Getty
3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees to Buy Hand Over Fist During the Nasdaq Bear Market
Stock trader 2022
7 Growth Stocks I've Added to My Own Portfolio

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services