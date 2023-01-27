Investing in Airplane Stocks: What You Need to Know

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More
The industry is changing, and that may be a long-term opportunity for investors.
Airplane stocks from part makers to airlines themselves can be a tempting investment, and they've done well recently. But long term they've been a difficult place to make money. Motley Fool contributors Travis Hoium and Lou Whiteman discuss the state of the industry and why now is a better time to buy airplane stocks than at any time in decades.
*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Jan. 19, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27, 2023.
Lou Whiteman has positions in AerCap, Delta Air Lines, and TransDigm Group. Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends AerCap, Delta Air Lines, and TransDigm Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.