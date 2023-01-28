Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

7 Former SPACs I Still Own (And What I Think Now)

By Matthew Frankel, CFP® – Jan 28, 2023 at 6:16AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Remember the SPAC boom? Here are seven products of that time that are still in my portfolio.

Hundreds of companies used so-called blank check companies, or SPACs, to go public in 2020 through early 2022. And while I kept my position sizes very small when it came to these businesses, there are seven former SPACs I still own. Here's a rundown of what they are and what I think now. 

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Jan. 18, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27, 2023.

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in 23andMe, Latch, Lucid Group, Nextdoor, Offerpad Solutions, Proterra, and Sky Harbour Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Latch, Nextdoor, and Offerpad Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

Stocks Mentioned

Nextdoor Stock Quote
Nextdoor
KIND
$2.31 (6.45%) $0.14
Latch Stock Quote
Latch
LTCH
$0.96 (-2.20%) $0.02
23andMe Stock Quote
23andMe
ME
$2.51 (3.72%) $0.09
Proterra Stock Quote
Proterra
PTRA
$5.06 (4.76%) $0.23
Lucid Group Stock Quote
Lucid Group
LCID
$12.87 (43.00%) $3.87
Offerpad Solutions Stock Quote
Offerpad Solutions
OPAD
$0.72 (-3.48%) $0.03
Sky Harbour Group Stock Quote
Sky Harbour Group
SKYH
$4.97 (-2.55%) $0.13

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Woman using computer
This Recent SPAC IPO's Management Thinks Its Stock Is Very Cheap
 Neighborhood 2022
Down 65%, This Small-Cap Stock Could Be a Home Run for Patient Investors
 Couple using laptop
1 Social Media Stock With 10X Potential

Our Most Popular Articles

Man holding cash - dividends
Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $50,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade
Immigration Barbed Wire Fence American Flag US Worker Getty
Social Security Has an Immigration Problem -- and It's Getting Worse
Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool5
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks
Money falling from a cloud.
2 Growth Stocks Down More Than 75% to Buy in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services