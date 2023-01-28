7 Former SPACs I Still Own (And What I Think Now)

Hundreds of companies used so-called blank check companies, or SPACs, to go public in 2020 through early 2022. And while I kept my position sizes very small when it came to these businesses, there are seven former SPACs I still own. Here's a rundown of what they are and what I think now.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Jan. 18, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27, 2023.