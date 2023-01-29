Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
2 Stocks Near All-Time Highs Worth Buying Now

By Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe – Jan 29, 2023 at 5:01AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

These two discount retailers have very long histories of creating shareholder wealth.

Ross Stores (ROST -1.02%) stock is 9% off its all-time high, while TXJ Companies (TJX -0.69%) has set new highs regularly in recent trading days. Are they set up for a recession crash? While there's always the risk of volatility, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe explain why they're set up for strong continued success and should keep rewarding investors for years to come, even from these near-record stock prices. 

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Jan. 27, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 29, 2022.

Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Tjx Companies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.  Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

