Want to Profit From the Energy Stock Bull Run? Buy This Dividend Giant

By Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe – Jan 29, 2023 at 5:15AM

The biggest names get the most attention, but this smaller European giant could be the better investment.

Many oil stocks are at or near all-time highs, including giants ExxonMobil (XOM -1.83%)Chevron (CVX -4.44%), and ConocoPhillips (COP -0.83%). And for good reason, since they are leaner and more profitable than ever. But Motley Fool contributor Tyler Crowe thinks investors should also look at TotalEnergies (TTE -1.92%), a French giant that is profiting from today's environment while also leaning into a lower-carbon future. He breaks it down for fellow Fool contributor Jason Hall in this video. 

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Jan. 17, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 29, 2022.

Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has positions in ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies Se. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.  Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

