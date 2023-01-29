Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Metaverse Tokens Decentraland and The Sandbox Were Winners This Weekend

By Eric Volkman – Jan 29, 2023 at 10:03PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Investors just can't get enough of tokens that anchor virtual worlds.

What happened

The two tokens most readily identified with metaverse platforms, Decentraland (MANA 10.48%) and The Sandbox (SAND 5.43%), both continued their price rallies over the weekend. The former was the clear winner, rising by more than 15% over the preceding 24 hours as of mid-afternoon Sunday. The Sandbox was no slouch, though, with an 8% gain.

So what

Cryptocurrencies, in general, are continuing to do well in the opening weeks of 2023, but metaverse tokens are doing really well. The newfound investor confidence in digital assets, on the back of an improving macroeconomic landscape, is finding particular expression in this segment of the crypto market.

There are numerous reasons for this. Chiefly, metaverse tokens anchor platforms that are tangibly commercial ventures. Decentraland and The Sandbox are vibrant, pulsing virtual worlds where users can transact objects and real estate using native tokens.

So the business potential of such ventures is clear, if still somewhat finger-in-the-air during these embryonic days of the metaverse. That's in contrast to certain altcoins, which seem to be anchored to little else than a developer's hunger for making money.

Metaverse platform operators are also quite savvy in keeping themselves in the headlines. Both The Sandbox and Decentraland are busy places, with a seemingly non-stop stream of virtual events. The latest splashy happening in this sphere is The Sandbox-hosted World's Biggest Demo Drop, an annual DJ talent contest that kicked off its 2023 edition on Thursday.

Now what

That being said, the metaverse token rally is looking a bit frothy just now. By contrast, investors seem to be cooling on major cryptos like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Many are holding their breath to see what happens with interest rates following the looming Federal Reserve policy-committee meeting scheduled to begin on Tuesday. For all coins and tokens, large and small, much will depend on the outcome of that event.

Eric Volkman has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Decentraland Stock Quote
Decentraland
MANA
$0.79 (10.48%) $0.07
Bitcoin Stock Quote
Bitcoin
BTC
$23,694.12 (1.89%) $438.64
Ethereum Stock Quote
Ethereum
ETH
$1,640.30 (2.56%) $40.99
The Sandbox Stock Quote
The Sandbox
SAND
$0.79 (5.43%) $0.04

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

VR virtual reality metaverse
Up 133% Already in 2023, Is This Metaverse Crypto a Buy?
 Avatar Wearing Metaverse Glasses
Why Metaverse Cryptocurrencies Jumped This Week
 VR virtual reality metaverse
Down More Than 90% in 2022, Can These 2 Metaverse Cryptos Bounce Back in 2023?
 Crypto Virtual Museum and Metaverse internet NFT display
The Newest Way to Earn Passive Income in Crypto? Rent Out Land in the Metaverse.
 virtual-real-estate-metaverse
Want Thousands in Monthly Passive Income? Consider This Metaverse Play

Our Most Popular Articles

Investor 25
2 Warren Buffett Stocks Down 48% and 74% to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever
Retiree 3
Washington Wants to Make a Big Change to Social Security. Here's What Retirees Need to Know.
Warren Buffett (TMF photo)
How Much Income Can You Make Investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 5 Dividend Stocks?
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 One-of-a-Kind Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services