Best Stock to Buy: Visa Stock vs. Mastercard Stock

The two payment processing giants could be an excellent addition to any portfolio.
Visa(V -0.85%) and Mastercard (MA -0.39%) have long had some of the best operating profit margins. They also both deliver reasonable revenue growth. This video will demonstrate which of these growth stocks is the better one to buy.
*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 27, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 29, 2023.
