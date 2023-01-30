Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Best Stock to Buy: Visa Stock vs. Mastercard Stock

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA – Jan 30, 2023 at 10:21AM

The two payment processing giants could be an excellent addition to any portfolio.

Visa (V -0.85%) and Mastercard (MA -0.39%) have long had some of the best operating profit margins. They also both deliver reasonable revenue growth. This video will demonstrate which of these growth stocks is the better one to buy.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 27, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 29, 2023.

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Mastercard and Visa. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

