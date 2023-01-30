How Long Can Mastercard Keep Growing Like This?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More
Mastercard's payments business continues to grow, but it's so big and profitable that a threat may be on the horizon.
Mastercard(MA -0.26%) reported earnings last week, and the results were strong. Revenue is up as people spend more with cards and the economy improves. Travis Hoium and Jason Hall discuss the results and the one threat that may be looming on the horizon.
*Stock prices used were the end-of-day prices of Jan. 26, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 30, 2023.
Jason Hall has positions in Mastercard and Visa. Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.