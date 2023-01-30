Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why Canoo Stock Dived Today by Almost 12%

By Eric Volkman – Jan 30, 2023 at 6:01PM

Key Points

  • The EV segment cooled considerably following a hot rumor at the end of last week.
  • Price cuts are also affecting investor sentiment on the industry.

Through no fault of its own, the company got quite the cold shoulder from the market.

What happened

The combination of price cuts spreading through its industry and pullback from a hot buyout rumor really put the brakes on Canoo (GOEV -11.59%) stock Monday. The electric vehicle (EV) maker's share price fell by nearly 12% on the day, a far steeper decline than the 1.3% slip of the S&P 500 index. 

So what

Frequently on the stock market, a company's value soars or swoons on developments outside its control. That was the situation over the past few trading days with Canoo.

The major item making the EV sector as a whole volatile was a hot rumor at the end of last week that the huge Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) was eager to buy the remainder of high-end EV car maker Lucid Motors (PIF already holds a more than 65% stake in the company).

But hot rumors in the market have a way of turning cold quickly if they don't come true. On Monday, Canoo and a host of other EV stocks that popped on Friday suffered pullbacks as a result.

Another major factor in the decline of such titles Monday -- Canoo included -- is that price cuts are starting to become quite the trend.

No less a manufacturer than Ford became the latest manufacturer to slice, announcing Monday that it is reducing the price of its Tesla-like EV, the Mustang Mach-E SUV, by an average of almost 6%. Tesla, of course, started the ride with its own round of cuts announced earlier this month.

Now what

All this makes the stocks of the lower-tier EV makers like Canoo feel like wait-and-sees at the moment. We're still watching to see how extensive, and how deep, these price cuts will go. Meanwhile, even if the PIF/Lucid rumors prove to be true and a big deal is agreed upon, this won't necessarily mean other EV companies will be targeted by the Fund or other well-capitalized investors.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

