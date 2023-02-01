Microsoft Is Making Massive Investments in AI and ChatGPT, and Shares Could Be Really Cheap for Long-Term Buyers

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More
These three semiconductor investors are back to discuss Microsoft's latest earnings.
In today's video, Jose Najarro, Nick Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein discuss Microsoft's (MSFT -0.25%) earnings and why its push to AI may be a strong driving force for the company. Nick shares his thoughts on why Microsoft might be attractive for long-term holders. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
*Stock prices used were the market prices of Jan. 27, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27, 2023.
Billy Duberstein has positions in Microsoft. Jose Najarro has positions in Microsoft. Nicholas Rossolillo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.