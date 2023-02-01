Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Microsoft Is Making Massive Investments in AI and ChatGPT, and Shares Could Be Really Cheap for Long-Term Buyers

By Jose Najarro, Nicholas Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein – Feb 1, 2023 at 10:00AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

These three semiconductor investors are back to discuss Microsoft's latest earnings.

In today's video, Jose Najarro, Nick Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein discuss Microsoft's (MSFT -0.25%) earnings and why its push to AI may be a strong driving force for the company. Nick shares his thoughts on why Microsoft might be attractive for long-term holders. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of Jan. 27, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27, 2023.

