The U.S. Plans New China Export Controls With Japan and the Netherlands. Bad News for ASML Investors?

These two semiconductor investors are back to discuss some headwinds ASML might experience with new export controls.
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss ASML Holdings (ASML 1.53%) and how the company might be affected if the online reports that Japan and Netherlands have added new export controls are accurate. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
*Stock prices used were the market prices of Jan. 31, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 1, 2023.
