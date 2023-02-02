Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why 1-800-Flowers.com Stock Bloomed Today

By Anders Bylund – Feb 2, 2023 at 6:15PM

Key Points

  • The maker of personal and business gifts crushed analysts’ earnings targets in the second quarter.
  • Profit margins are coming back from a steep drop, and less macroeconomic pressure may continue to drive operating costs lower.
  • Even so, the stock looks expensive despite dramatic price drops in 2021 and 2022.

The company's gourmet foods and gift basket segments are patching up their tattered profit margins.

What happened

Shares of 1-800-Flowers. com (FLWS 28.38%) closed Thursday's trading session 28.4% higher, following a rather sweet-smelling earnings report.

So what

Second-quarter sales fell 4.8% year over year to $898 million, still exceeding Wall Street's consensus target of $895 million. On the bottom line, adjusted earnings of $1.28 per share crushed your average analyst's estimate of $0.95. The veteran of gifts and gift delivery services saw expanded its gross margins in gourmet foods and gift baskets with "strategic pricing" moves. Moreover, a stabilizing labor market and lower ocean freight costs also supported the company's strengthening profit margins.

Now what

CEO Bill Shea expects macroeconomic pressure points such as rising inflation, shipping service shortages, and tight consumer budgets to fade out fairly soon. So, in the long run, the weak sales of recent quarters should be remembered as a temporary trough rather than a structural deficiency in 1-800-Flowers' business model.

The second-quarter results lend support to Shea's words. The same gourmet foods and gift baskets that saw heavy margin pressure in 2022 were star performers in this quarter. The company is managing its way through this economic crisis, but it'll be a while before the stock can hope to regain the all-time highs from two years ago. Even after a 67% price drop, the stock still looks expensive at 89 times trailing earnings with flat-to-falling top-line growth.

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

