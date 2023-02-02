Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Doximity's Shares Are Up This Week

By Jim Halley – Feb 2, 2023 at 4:43PM

Key Points

  • Doximity has steadily increased quarterly revenue.
  • The company's digital platform is used by 80% of U.S. physicians.
  • Doximity makes money from selling pharmaceutical advertising to doctors.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The digital platform for physicians is due to report earnings next week.

What happened

Shares of Doximity (DOCS 6.38%) rose 13.5% this week as of Thursday's close, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock closed last Friday at $34.95 and rose to as high as $40.12 on Thursday afternoon, the highest the stock has been since last Aug. 2. The company, which provides a digital platform for healthcare professionals,  has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $64.95.

So what

The healthcare company is due to report earnings on Feb. 9. In advance of that, the company didn't report any news. However, it was an up day in general for the market, and Doximity's shares have been climbing since the company announced fiscal second-quarter earnings on Nov. 10.

This could be a case of investors wanting to get in on the stock before what they think could be another positive earnings report. In the second quarter, Doximity reported net income of $102.2 million, up 29% year over year, though net income of $26.3 million represented a drop of 27% over the same quarter in 2022. The bulk of the company's revenue comes from selling advertising from pharmaceutical companies to doctors.

Now what

The stock could easily swing either way next week, depending on how earnings go. Back in its second-quarter report, Doximity said it expected revenue to be between $110.7 million and $111.7 million, compared to revenue of $97.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. A positive earnings surprise would send the stock higher, but if it falls short of projections, its ride will likely be halted. It has also forecast $428 million in revenue in fiscal 2023. Over the past three years, it has more than doubled net income each year.

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Doximity. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Doximity Stock Quote
Doximity
DOCS
$39.66 (6.38%) $2.38

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

million dollars money cash
Got $3,000? 3 Growth Stocks to Double Up On Right Now
 investor-making-stock-decision-getty
3 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy Now That Could Rocket Higher in 2023
 stethoscope calendar doctor appointment
Is Doximity Stock a Buy Now?
 investor-checking-stocks-getty
2 Exceptional Stocks That Are Set to Soar in 2023
 Doctors reviewing x-rays.
Could Doximity Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

Our Most Popular Articles

Electric car with headlights glowing and plugged into a charging station.
Why Tesla Stock Keeps Driving Higher
Stock Trader Analyst Fund Manager Buy Sell Chart Decline Bear Market Smartphone Getty
4 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying
Money and chart lines. (2)
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Growth Stock Down 60% to Buy and Hold Forever
amazon van
Why Amazon Stock Popped Today

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services