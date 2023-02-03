Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Here's the Most Important Number in Amazon's Earnings

By Jamie Louko – Feb 3, 2023 at 10:58AM

Investors are focused on the company's top and bottom lines, but this number is far more vital.

Shares of Amazon (AMZN -4.32%) slumped after the company reported its fourth-quarter earnings. This was largely due to underwhelming profitability in Q4, along with lackluster guidance. However, what investors should be focusing on is Amazon's operating income, and in this episode, Jamie explains the concerns he has behind this number. He also dives into what the company sees from its operating income in the coming quarters. If you enjoy this episode, leave a like and consider subscribing. 

*Stock prices used were the premarket prices of Feb. 3, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 3, 2023.

