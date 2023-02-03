Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
If I Could Only Invest in ETFs, Here Are the 5 I Would Buy

By Matthew Frankel, CFP® – Feb 3, 2023 at 6:22AM

Even if you don't buy individual stocks, you can set yourself up for excellent long-term returns with ETFs like these.

Warren Buffett has said that investors don't need to do extraordinary things to get extraordinary results, and that's true when it comes to exchange-traded fund (ETF) investing. With that in mind, here's how I would construct a portfolio of just five ETFs that could build tremendous wealth over time while still letting me sleep at night. 

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 31, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 1, 2023.

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

