Why Ethereum, Avalanche, and Cardano Surged Higher This Week

By Chris MacDonald – Feb 3, 2023 at 3:26PM

Key Points

  • This week's Federal Reserve meeting paved the way for impressive gains in the crypto sector.
  • These tokens also provided their own catalysts this week.
  • The outlook remains uncertain, but it's clear the market is taking a much more bullish stance on these high-growth assets right now.

The macro environment is finally turning around, leading to impressive performance for these top tokens.

What happened

It's been another strong week for many top-tier cryptocurrencies. For investors in Ethereum (ETH -1.25%), Avalanche (AVAX -3.67%), and Cardano (ADA -0.36%), this has certainly been the case, with these top tokens surging 2.8%, 10.2% and 4.8%, respectively, since 5 p.m. ET last Friday. 

A broad-based rally, which lifted all tokens higher this week, accelerated following the conclusion of the FOMC meeting and confirmation that the overnight interest rate was only increased by 25 basis points (0.25%). Following the meeting, expectations that investors could see a pause in interest rate hikes sooner than later (and perhaps a pivot as soon as this year) began bleeding into the valuations of higher-risk assets. 

Aside from macro tailwinds, a range of token-specific catalysts also arose this past week. Cardano had the most clear-cut catalyst of the cryptos on this list, with the launch of its algorithmic stablecoin, Djed, this week. This stablecoin's launch paves the way for a range of improvements on the Cardano blockchain tied to this algorithmic stablecoin, which took more than a year to fully implement on the network's mainnet.

Ethereum and Avalanche each rose in lockstep with the market, with Ethereum investors intrigued by the potential for optimistic roll-ups on the network, and Avalanche investors pricing in increased institutional adoption of its blockchain.

So what

The enthusiasm many investors grew accustomed to up until the end of 2021 appears to be back. These three large-cap crypto projects are seeing renewed interest, as the overall market takes a breather from the bearish momentum that dominated for more than a year. 

The extent to which positive developments by these various projects are being priced in is impressive. Investors being able to look forward to a brighter future appears to be driving improved price action and much more bullish trading volumes of late. Until this trend reverses, it appears that the near-term dynamics are encouraging for those considering riding this wave of momentum higher.

Now what

If there's one sector that's proven to be difficult to predict its directional move, crypto has to be up there. These digital assets remain highly speculative and difficult to value using fundamentals. Thus, the importance of hype and hope are paramount, and there's been little such enthusiasm to go around for most of 2022. 

However, the ability for investors to look through rate hikes toward a future with more accommodating monetary policy is helping valuations substantially to start 2023. We'll have to see if the market has gotten ahead of itself here, considering how far these three tokens have run in just four short weeks. Indeed, my crystal ball appears to be broken, and I really have no idea where this sector is headed from here.

Chris MacDonald has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Avalanche, Cardano, and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

