Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Starbucks Stock Fell Today

By Joe Tenebruso – Feb 3, 2023 at 2:04PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

A COVID-driven profit shortfall drove investors to sell.

What happened

Shares of Starbucks (SBUX -3.91%) sank on Friday after the coffeehouse leader's sales and profits failed to meet investors' expectations. As of 1:35 p.m. ET, Starbucks' stock price was down more than 3%.

So what

Starbucks' revenue rose 8% year over year to $8.7 billion in its fiscal 2023 first quarter ended Jan. 1. That was slightly below Wall Street's estimates, which had called for sales of nearly $8.8 billion. 

Widespread coronavirus outbreaks across China weighed heavily on the restaurant company's results. Starbucks' comparable-store sales in China plunged 29%. 

"In early December, zero-COVID was lifted, and COVID infection spiked across China, resulting in a dramatic decline in consumer activity across the country and causing the most severe COVID disruptions any retailer had encountered," interim CEO Howard Schultz said during a conference call with analysts. "For us, at its peak, nearly 1,800 Starbucks stores were closed during that month."

The steep downturn in China was offset by strong growth in the U.S. and other international markets. Store openings also contributed to Starbucks' revenue gains.

All told, the coffee giant's adjusted earnings increased by 4% to $0.75 per share. That, too, was slightly below analysts' projections, which had called for adjusted per-share profits of $0.77. 

Now what

Starbucks expects COVID to continue to weigh on its results in its fiscal second quarter. Chief financial officer Rachel Ruggeri said comp sales in China were down roughly 15% in January.

"However, our long-term opportunity in China is very strong," Ruggeri said. "We expect the market to see meaningful sales rebound once recovery is in full swing."

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Starbucks. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short April 2023 $100 calls on Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Starbucks Stock Quote
Starbucks
SBUX
$104.88 (-3.91%) $-4.27

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

featured-transcript-logo
Starbucks (SBUX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
 roasting coffee beans
What Bear Market? Starbucks is a Buy Near its 52-Week High
 Coffee beans in a portafilter by the coffee grinder
Better Buy: Starbucks vs. BRC
 Businessman checking his phone.
Is Starbucks Still a Buy Near Its 52-Week High?
 woman drinking coffee shop hot chocolate cold winter
Better Buy: Starbucks vs. Costco

Our Most Popular Articles

A series of graphics computer chips with fans spinning in multiple colours
1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Young man using his mobile phone while riding a subway train
Why Apple Stock Was Up on Friday
older person sitting at a table looking out a window
Retirees in These 12 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Checks
Lights streak down a red electric car racing down the highway.
Why Tesla Stock Keeps Racing Higher

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services