Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why SVB Financial Group Stock Soared 7% Higher This Week

By Eric Volkman – Feb 3, 2023 at 6:33PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Investors are getting increasingly more bullish about the Silicon Valley Bank owner's future.

What happened

Things were looking up for banker to the Silicon Valley tech stars SVB Financial Group (SIVB -3.08%) this week. Across that stretch, the veteran financier's stock rose by just under 7%, data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence reveal. At the end of the week, a major price-target increase from an analyst indicated growing confidence in its prospects.

So what

Friday morning before market open, Raymond James' David Long made a heavy lift to his SVB price target. Long added nearly $100 to his level; he's now pegged the stock as being worth $375 per share. Previously, he felt its fair value was $285. He maintained his outperform (i.e., buy) recommendation on the shares.

The motivation behind the price-target hike wasn't immediately obvious, but at the same time, it's not particularly surprising.

The Federal Reserve's latest benchmark interest-rate increase was the lightest in its recent series of upward adjustments. This easing should make borrowers more willing to go after loans, and the enterprises Silicon Valley Bank targets are always hungry for funds.

Now what

Meanwhile, SVB remains an important financial institution located in the global heart of the tech industry. For instance, its client list includes almost half of venture capital-supported tech and life science companies in this country. Lower -- or moderating, at least -- interest rates favor venture capital activities in addition to making loans more attractive for businesses in need of cash.

The indications early this year are encouraging for SVB. In mid-January the company published its fourth quarter of 2022 results. While net income was down by 36% sequentially and widely missed the average analyst estimate, the company notched encouraging growth in loans and posted net-interest income that came in above expectations.

SVB Financial provides credit and banking services to The Motley Fool. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends SVB Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

SVB Financial Stock Quote
SVB Financial
SIVB
$323.21 (-3.08%) $-10.29

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2023-01-22 at 2.20.23 PM
SVB Financial May Endure More Headwinds but Also a Potential Inflection Point in 2023
 Bull vs Bear Market
The Next Bull Market Is Coming: This Could Be a Once-in-a-Decade Time to Buy This Stock
 Generic Upward 14
Why Shares of SVB Financial Group Are Rising Today
 featured-transcript-logo
SVB Financial (SIVB) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 people meet in an office getty 2022
This Growth Stock Hasn't Been This Cheap in Over a Decade

Our Most Popular Articles

A series of graphics computer chips with fans spinning in multiple colours
1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
older person sitting at a table looking out a window
Retirees in These 12 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Checks
Stock Market down - GettyImages-873873202
Why Amazon Stock Plunged Today
Two smiling employees looking at a laptop computer inside a data center
History Suggests the Nasdaq Could Soar In 2023 -- 1 Stock-Split Stock Wall Street Says to Buy Hand Over Fist

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services