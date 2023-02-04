Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Best Stock to Buy: Ford Stock vs. Plug Power Stock

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA – Feb 4, 2023 at 8:00AM

Ford and Plug Power are capitalizing on the growth of the EV industry.

Governments worldwide are incentivizing the adoption of EVs. That's a tailwind for companies like Ford (F -7.61%) and Plug Power (PLUG -2.85%). This video will determine which EV stock is the better buy.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 1, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 3, 2023.

