Everyone Is Talking About This Stock. Is It a Good Long-Term Option?

By Neil Rozenbaum – Feb 4, 2023 at 6:30AM

In a challenging market, this was better than I expected.

In this video, I will go over Alphabet's (GOOGL -2.75%) (GOOG -3.29%) fourth-quarter earnings report and explain why long-term investors should keep an eye on one specific business segment that performed better than expected.  

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 3, 2023.

