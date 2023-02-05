AMD Earnings Boost Stock, but Is It All Smooth Sailing From Here?

In today's video, Jose Najarro, Nick Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein discuss Advanced Micro Devices (AMD -2.51%), its latest earnings, and why it could still be a bumpy ride for investors. Jose shares some concerns about earnings -- but do Nick and Billy share the same thoughts? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of Feb. 3, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 4, 2023.