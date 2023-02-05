Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
AMD Earnings Boost Stock, but Is It All Smooth Sailing From Here?

By Jose Najarro, Nicholas Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein – Feb 5, 2023 at 5:35AM

These three semiconductor investors are back to discuss Advanced Micro Devices' latest earnings.

In today's video, Jose Najarro, Nick Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein discuss Advanced Micro Devices (AMD -2.51%), its latest earnings, and why it could still be a bumpy ride for investors. Jose shares some concerns about earnings -- but do Nick and Billy share the same thoughts? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of Feb. 3, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 4, 2023.

Billy Duberstein has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jose Najarro has positions in Advanced Micro Devices. Nicholas Rossolillo has positions in Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Stocks Mentioned

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Quote
Advanced Micro Devices
AMD
$86.09 (-2.51%) $-2.22

