Qualcomm Stock Is Ready for Takeoff Despite a Weak Phone Market

In today's video, Jose Najarro, Nick Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein discuss Qualcomm (QCOM -0.61%), its latest earnings, and why investors might want to remain bullish on the company. Nick shares his thoughts on the growth opportunities for this chip giant. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of Feb. 3, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 4, 2023.