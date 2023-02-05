Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Qualcomm Stock Is Ready for Takeoff Despite a Weak Phone Market

By Jose Najarro, Nicholas Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein – Feb 5, 2023 at 7:01AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

These three semiconductor investors are back to discuss Qualcomm's latest earnings.

In today's video, Jose Najarro, Nick Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein discuss Qualcomm (QCOM -0.61%), its latest earnings, and why investors might want to remain bullish on the company. Nick shares his thoughts on the growth opportunities for this chip giant. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of Feb. 3, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 4, 2023.

Billy Duberstein has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jose Najarro has positions in Qualcomm. Nicholas Rossolillo has positions in Qualcomm. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Qualcomm. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Stocks Mentioned

Qualcomm Stock Quote
Qualcomm
QCOM
$135.02 (-0.61%) $0.83

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Person in undershirt using a smartphone in bed
Why Qualcomm Stock Flopped on Friday
 featured-transcript-logo
Qualcomm (QCOM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
 GettyImages-1098278352
Is Qualcomm a Buy?
 Person in a data center using a tablet computer
Why Qualcomm Stock Defied Gravity Today
 man-car-handsoffsteering
This Stock Is a Screaming Bargain That You Won't Regret Buying Hand Over Fist for the Long Run

Our Most Popular Articles

Bull market 1
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Perfect Index Fund to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever
Stock Market Crash Calling Bottom Getty
This Recession Indicator Has Been Foolproof for 70 Years: Here's What It Says Happens Next
Investor 69
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Brilliant Growth Stock Down 51% to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Special Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services