Why Berkshire Hathaway Is a No-Brainer Bear Market Stock

By Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro – Feb 5, 2023 at 5:10AM

A strong core of any-economy operations makes Berkshire worth a closer look.

While the S&P 500 index has bounced back from last year's lows, there are still reasons to be worried about the economy and what stock markets could do in the near term. But instead of moving away from stocks, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro say finding strong businesses is a better approach. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A -1.14%) (BRK.B -1.07%) leads the way if you're looking for shelter in any coming storm. 

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Jan. 19, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 5, 2023.

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

