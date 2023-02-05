Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Costco Stock Rose 12% in January

By Jennifer Saibil – Feb 5, 2023 at 11:40PM

Key Points

  • After two years of double-digit sales growth, it's slowing down, but consistently strong.
  • Costco's model breeds loyalty and sales volume.
  • Shares aren't cheap, but they might be worth their premium.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Sales growth is still strong in this environment.

What happened

Shares of retail giant Costco Wholesale (COST -1.65%) jumped 12% in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company posted another month of steady performance despite inflationary pressure.

So what

Costco still sits behind behemoths Walmart and Amazon as the largest U.S. retailers, but its differentiated model and consistent performance have made it an excellent stock to own over the years.

It's a reliable bet for comps and sales growth any time, but it outperformed itself over the past two years as loyal members increased their shopping, first for essentials at the pandemic breakout and then for cheap prices as inflation made price balloon.

That began to slow down in the 2023 fiscal first quarter (ended Nov. 20), when sales growth decelerated from double digits to single digit. Sales increased 8.1%, with a 6.6% increase in comps and a 3.7% decrease in e-commerce sales. Costco stock dipped after that report. Costco reports monthly sales, and so far since the first quarter, monthly sales growth has been in the high single digits.

That seems to be calming down investor fears about further deceleration, and generating stronger positive investor sentiment about Costco's ability to withstand current market conditions and continue its excellent performance. It might mean the elevated growth is over, but Costco's model is still working.

Now what

Costco offers some of the cheapest prices available anywhere, and its membership model breeds loyalty. Membership renewal rates consistently come at around 90%, and it typically adds several million new members each quarter. It's also growing its executive membership, which costs double the price of a basic membership, and whose members account for the majority of sales. The prospect of continuing growth looks extremely compelling. Costco also opens about 25 stores annually, which is low as far as chain stores go. That slow and steady rate leaves open a long growth runway.

As for valuation, Costco stock isn't cheap. It rarely is, but at current prices, shares are trading above their five-year average.

COST PE Ratio Chart

COST PE Ratio data by YCharts

You may want to wait for a dip to buy at a more attractive valuation. But Costco stock is a reliable winner, and it also pays a dividend. Management implied a special dividend is on the way, as well. If you're looking for long-term growth, shares at this valuation shouldn't scare you off. 

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com, Costco Wholesale, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Costco Wholesale Stock Quote
Costco Wholesale
COST
$514.80 (-1.65%) $-8.63
Walmart Stock Quote
Walmart
WMT
$141.71 (-1.33%) $-1.91
Amazon.com Stock Quote
Amazon.com
AMZN
$103.39 (-8.43%) $-9.52

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

leaning back in desk chair
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
 Black Friday Shopping Spree motion blur mall
Why Costco Wholesale Stock Was Up Earlier Today
 22_07_19 A person whispering into the ear of another person that is surprised _GettyImages-1232128517
Costco Reports a Majorly Successful Member Renewal Rate. Time to Buy?
 Businessman showing chart to co-worker.
Why Costco Is an Underrated Dividend Stock
 home remodel painting repair DIY
Better Buy: Costco or Home Depot?

Our Most Popular Articles

Stock Market Crash Calling Bottom Getty
This Recession Indicator Has Been Foolproof for 70 Years: Here's What It Says Happens Next
Buffett21 TMF
Warren Buffett's Advice for Investing in a New Bull Market
Seniors worried getty
Social Security's 2024 COLA Could Easily Be Zero. Here's How
bull vs bear market
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Stocks Ready for Take Off in 2023

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services