Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why SoFi Stock Soared This Past Week

By Joe Tenebruso – Feb 5, 2023 at 10:16AM

Key Points

  • By offering higher interest rates than its competitors, SoFi is winning new customers with its popular savings accounts.
  • The online lender's rapidly expanding deposit base is fueling a steep rise in net interest income.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Analysts see more gains ahead for the digital bank's shareholders.

What happened

Shares of SoFi Technologies (SOFI -3.37%) jumped 26% last week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors are excited about the online personal finance company's impressive customer growth and progress toward sustained profitability.

So what

With rates as high as 3.75%, Sofi's high-yield savings accounts are proving widely popular among people seeking to maximize their interest income. That's helping the digital bank attract new clients at a torrid pace, including nearly 480,000 new members in the fourth quarter alone.

All told, SoFi's member base grew by 51% to over 5.2 million in 2022. The bank, in turn, attracted more than $7.3 billion in deposits. This remarkable customer and deposit growth drove a 106% surge in the company's full-year net interest income to $531 million.

Moreover, SoFi narrowed its overall net losses by 34% to $320 million last year. CEO Anthony Noto said the company was on track to achieve profitability in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Now what

Jefferies Financial Group analyst John Hecht sees SoFi's stock price rising an additional 7% to $8 per share. Hecht notes that SoFi's deposits increased 46% sequentially in the fourth quarter, driven by its attractive rate offerings.

MoffettNathanson analyst Eugene Simuni is even more bullish on SoFi's shares. He highlighted the company's roughly sevenfold rise in deposits since it obtained its banking charter early last year. Simuni believes SoFi is poised to become a leader in the digital banking industry, and he sees its share price soaring 34% to $10.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Jefferies Financial Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

SoFi Technologies Stock Quote
SoFi Technologies
SOFI
$7.46 (-3.37%) $0.26
Jefferies Financial Group Stock Quote
Jefferies Financial Group
JEF
$39.63 (-0.53%) $0.21

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

couple personal finance bills
SoFi's Remarkable Improvement in This Metric Shows Why It May Be a Smart Buy Right Now
 SOFI STOCK ANALYSIS (2)
What's Going on With SoFi Stock?
 federal reserve interest rates economy
Is the Next Bull Market Here? Why SoFi Is a Top Stock to Buy
 Two business people conversing at desk.
Why SoFi Technologies Stock Jumped 50.3% in January
 Bank2 2022
Here's the Most Important Number in SoFi's Earnings

Our Most Popular Articles

Stock Market Crash Calling Bottom Getty
This Recession Indicator Has Been Foolproof for 70 Years: Here's What It Says Happens Next
Bull market 1
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Perfect Index Fund to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever
Investor 69
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Brilliant Growth Stock Down 51% to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Special Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services