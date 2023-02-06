Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Snap Stock Was Climbing Today

By Jeremy Bowman – Feb 6, 2023 at 4:42PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Texas is cracking down on TikTok.

What happened

Shares of Snap (SNAP 9.73%) were rallying on news that Texas would ban its state agencies from using TikTok, the popular short-form video app considered a close rival to Snapchat.

Snap finished the day higher, gaining 9.7% on the news.

So what

In the latest sign that incremental pressure was building against TikTok, which is based in China, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a "statewide model security plan" to address vulnerabilities to TikTok and other software.

In a statement, Abbott said, "The security risks associated with the use of TikTok on devices used to conduct the important business of our state must not be underestimated or ignored," and charged that TikTok harvests potentially sensitive user data.

The announcement called out other prohibited technologies, but TikTok was the only one referenced by name. State agencies will have until Feb. 15 to implement their own policy to enforce the statewide plan.

Now what

Snap is arguably TikTok's closest competitor in the U.S. and elsewhere, as both apps offer short-form video and are seen as a form of entertainment as much as they are for social media. Both are also popular with Gen Z and other young adults.

Snap has seen its growth slow substantially since in recent quarter, which the company has blamed on macroeconomic factors or other social media companies are suffering a similar slowdown. Still, competition from TikTok is likely a factor as well.

Some analysts also see a possibility that the app could be banned entirely from the U.S. While that doesn't seem likely at the moment, Snap stock should continue to benefit from more restrictions against TikTok, should they come.

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Snap. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Snap Stock Quote
Snap
SNAP
$12.07 (9.73%) $1.07

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

SnapDAUARPUQ42022
Snap Stock Snaps Back: 1 Big Reason to Buy It Right Now
 SNAP CRACKLES AND POPS
Snap Crackles and Pops After Disappointing Q4 Earnings
 social media user
Snap Stock Got Crushed Again, but Here's Why I'm Still Holding
 woman-selfie
Where Will Snap Stock Be in 1 Year?
 Snap
Why Snap Stock Crashed Despite a Beat

Our Most Popular Articles

talk to me (8)
73.79% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks
Stock Market Crash Calling Bottom Getty
This Recession Indicator Has Been Foolproof for 70 Years: Here's What It Says Happens Next
Warren Buffett 3 TMF May 2015
2 Colossal Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever
Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway BRKA BRKB Motley Fool
Warren Buffett More Than Doubles His Money on This Stock Every 2 Years

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services