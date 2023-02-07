These 3 Stocks Have Already Doubled in 2023 -- Could They Keep Rising?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More
The worst performer on this list is up more than 120%.
The stock market has started the year strong, but that's nothing compared with these three stocks, all of which are up by at least 120% after just over a month. In this short video, Matt Frankel, CFP®, explains why they have done so well and what investors might want to do next.
*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Feb. 6, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 6, 2023.
Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Offerpad Solutions and Redfin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Offerpad Solutions, Opendoor Technologies, and Redfin. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short February 2023 $7 calls on Redfin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.