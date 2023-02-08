Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

90.35% of Michael Burry's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA – Feb 8, 2023 at 8:16AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Michael Burry is famous for correctly predicting the housing price crash during the great financial crisis.

Michael Burry has been calling for a huge stock market crash in 2023. The popular investor holds a concentrated and defensive portfolio. This video highlights the top four stocks in Michael Burry's portfolio.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 5, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 7, 2023.

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Stocks Mentioned

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Quote
Aerojet Rocketdyne
AJRD
$55.86 (0.38%) $0.21
Geo Group Stock Quote
Geo Group
GEO
$11.32 (0.18%) $0.02
CoreCivic Stock Quote
CoreCivic
CXW
$10.19 (0.79%) $0.08
Qurate Retail Stock Quote
Qurate Retail
QRTEA
$2.51 (-1.18%) $0.03

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Row of rockets of various shapes and sizes.
Aerojet Rocketdyne and ULA: A Match Made in Heaven?
 Red and white rocket launches and crashes.
Is Danger Lurking for Aerojet Stock?
 Four RL10 rocket engines lined up on trolleys at the Aerojet Rocketdyne factory. IS AJRD
How Aerojet Rocketdyne Scored a Whole Year's Sales in 1 Single Day
 AJRD solid rocket motor test fire source AJRD
Why Aerojet Rocketdyne Shares Are Crashing Today
 rocket launch getty
Why Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Are Blasting Off Today

Our Most Popular Articles

Investor 39
History Says the Nasdaq Could Soar in 2023. Here Are 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Rebound.
Bull market 3
A Bull Market Is Coming: Take Warren Buffett's Investing Advice to Heart
Investor 66
Down 45%, Is Amazon Stock a Once-In-a-Generation Buying Opportunity?
Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
Tesla, Amazon, and Alphabet Split Last Year. In 2023, These Are the Top Stock-Split Candidates

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services