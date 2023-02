Microsoft Corporation (MSFT -0.31%) invested over $10 billion in artificial intelligence module ChatGPT. Not only will the hot buzz around AI be a driver for Microsoft, but it could also be a tailwind for cloud revenues.

Check out this short video to learn more, consider subscribing to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 7, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 8, 2023.