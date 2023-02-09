Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Digital Turbine Stock Dropped Like a Rock This Morning

By Jon Quast – Feb 9, 2023 at 11:42AM

Key Points

  • Digital Turbine's latest financial results revealed that the advertising industry is slowing more than management expected.
  • The company renewed key partnerships and is profitable, which positions it well to outlast the slowdown.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The company is underperforming expectations by a mile.

What happened

Shares of Digital Turbine (APPS -23.61%) dropped like a rock on Thursday morning after the advertising technology (adtech) company reported financial results that disappointed the market. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Digital Turbine stock was down 23%.

So what

In the third quarter of its fiscal 2023, Digital Turbine generated revenue of $162.3 million. Not only was this a troubling year-over-year drop of 25% but it also dramatically underperformed management's revenue guidance of $180 million to $190 million. The company operates around the world. And depending on which market we're talking about, advertising rates -- measured with effective cost per mille, or the cost per thousand ad impressions -- dropped 10% to 20% from last year, which is more than management expected.

Digital Turbine's software comes preinstalled on the mobile devices of its carrier partners. And the good news is that, during Q3, the company renewed its partnership with AT&T for three years and with Verizon for four years. Therefore, expect its software to get loaded onto more mobile devices in the future, providing ongoing revenue-generation opportunities.

That said, sales of mobile devices were weak in 2022 and particularly weak during the holiday quarter. And these weak sales contributed to Digital Turbine's weak Q3 results and the big drop in price for this small-cap stock.

Now what

For its fiscal 2023, Digital Turbine management believes it will generate full-year revenue of $670 million at best, which implies fourth-quarter revenue guidance of about $144 million. That Q4 revenue would be a 22% year-over-year decline from the fourth quarter of its fiscal 2022. In other words, the slowdown isn't in the rearview mirror yet.

However, Digital Turbine's management believes that its present struggles are only temporary and are brought on entirely by the slowdown in the industry, not a problem with its business. Moreover, once the industry rebounds, it believes the company will return to growth. Shareholders certainly hope that's true.

In the meantime, the silver lining is that Digital Turbine is profitable and it even paid down $25 million more in debt than it needed to in Q3. Therefore, the company is on good and improving financial footing and should endure its current situation. But it will need to return to growth at some point if it's going to be a market-beating investment.

Jon Quast has positions in Digital Turbine. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Digital Turbine Stock Quote
Digital Turbine
APPS
$12.38 (-23.61%) $-3.83
Verizon Communications Stock Quote
Verizon Communications
VZ
$40.11 (-1.01%) $0.41
AT&T Stock Quote
AT&T
T
$19.02 (-0.70%) $0.14

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

happy businessperson at their computer
Why Digital Turbine Stock Jumped 25% in November
 businessperson celebrates in an office setting
Why Digital Turbine Stock Skyrocketed Today
 using mobile phone
Why Digital Turbine Stock Plunged Today
 business person takes notes from computer and papers
Got $5,000? These 3 Inconspicuous Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows
 Young businesswoman thinking hard
These 3 Stocks Gained 3,700% or More In the Last 5 Years

Our Most Popular Articles

featured-daily-upside-image
Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport
buy sell hold stocks decide ratings analysts
Up 85% This Year, Is Tesla Stock a Buy?
two people looking at a phone in a cafe
2 Reasons Why Alphabet Is a Screaming Buy Right Now
trends graph charts data over time
If You Invested $10,000 in Tesla in 2019, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services