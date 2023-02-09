Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Omeros Stock Bolted Higher This Week

By George Budwell – Feb 9, 2023 at 2:43PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

A $200 million milestone payment sparked a rally in the biopharma's shares this week.

What happened

Shares of Omeros (OMER) rose by a stately 69.9% through the first three and a half days of trading this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Shares of the commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company jumped this week in response to a $200 million milestone payment from Rayner Surgical.

The payment stems from Rayner's 2021 asset purchase agreement of Omidria, which is an ophthalmic irrigating solution used during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. The drug generated U.S. net sales of $131 million in 2022, according to Omeros' press release.  

So what

This $200 million milestone pay should secure the biopharma's near-term financing requirements. Omeros, in fact, noted in the press release that its cash runway should now extend well into 2025 at a minimum. 

That's great news for shareholders for a few important reasons. Chief among them, Omeros is currently working through a complete response letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued for its hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated microangiopathy therapy, narsoplimab, late last year.

This greater financial cushion should afford the company the time necessary to hammer out a potential resubmission for the therapy's biologics license application to the FDA. In addition, the company should now have the financing required to reach critical top-line readouts in high-value indications such as paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. 

Now what

Is Omeros stock still a buy? I think so. The company sports a diverse pipeline of intriguing clinical candidates. This value-laden pipeline could yield multiple positive catalysts for the stock over the course of the year.  

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Omeros Stock Quote
Omeros
OMER
$5.22 (%)

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

business people shaking hands
Why Omeros Corporation Stock Is Skyrocketing Today
 chalkboard
Why Omeros Corporation Stock Is Marching Higher Today
 stressed investor at laptop
Why Omeros Stock Is Freefalling Today
 worried-businessman-working-in-office-with-his-coworker-and-having-problems
Here's Why Omeros Is Sinking Further Today
 frustrated-investor-losing-money-computer-getty
Here's Why Omeros Stock Is Tanking Today

Our Most Popular Articles

featured-daily-upside-image
Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport
0x0-ModelS_03
Why Tesla Remains on a Tear Today
An angry person with hands outstretched looking at a computer monitor
The IRS Is Urging Millions of Taxpayers to Delay Filing a Return
4 michael burry stocks
90.35% of Michael Burry's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services