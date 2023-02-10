Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why PetMed Express Was a Dog of a Stock This Week

By Eric Volkman – Feb 10, 2023 at 6:11PM

Key Points

Its quarterly results included a surprise net loss.

What happened

While animal healthcare specialist PetMed Express (PETS -3.67%) advertises itself as "your trusted pet expert," the stock market wasn't trusting it as a solid investment this week. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the company's shares fell by 13% for the week, largely due to its lackluster quarterly results. 

So what

In the third quarter of its fiscal 2023, PetMed Express booked $58.9 million in net sales, a slight drop from the $60.7 million it made in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. On the bottom line, the company landed in the red, although not deeply -- its GAAP net loss was $19,000. However, this compared unfavorably to its nearly $4.3 million profit in the prior-year period.

Neither line item met analysts' estimates. On average, the prognosticators following Pet Med Express's stock were expecting $62.9 million on the top line, and a net income figure of $0.21 per share. 

The company attempted to put a positive spin on its performance. Management pointed out that while sales were down on a year-over-year basis, they were flat sequentially thanks to a relatively long flea and tick season. 

Now what

Meanwhile, PetMed Express is maintaining its dividend at its recent levels. The company declared a new quarterly payout of $0.30 per share, matching the previous seven distributions. Prior to that, it handed out $0.28 per share. The upcoming dividend is to be paid on Feb. 27 to investors of record as of Feb. 20, and it yields just over 6% at the most recent closing stock price.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

