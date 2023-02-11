Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

1 Under-the-Radar Growth Stock to Buy in February

By Jeremy Bowman – Feb 11, 2023 at 9:30AM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Williams-Sonoma looks significantly undervalued right now.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM -2.10%) might not fit the conventional definition of an under-the-radar stock. The company dates back to 1956 and is one of the best-known names in home furnishings retail. It also owns West Elm and Pottery Barn.

But as a stock, it doesn't get much attention from Wall Street -- which offers an opportunity for individual investors.

A living room with a green sofa.

Image source: Getty Images.

Always in style

Williams-Sonoma stock fell 32% last year on a broad sell-off in home furnishings retail stocks after a boom earlier in the pandemic faded.

However, unlike many of its peers, Williams-Sonoma continued to deliver strong results even as much of the industry struggled. In its third-quarter earnings report, the company reported comparable-store sales were up 8.1%, or 25% on a two-year stacked basis, so it's maintaining its momentum from the pandemic.

The company also delivered strong profitability, with an adjusted operating margin of 15.5%, and earnings per share rising 13% to $3.72.

Though Williams-Sonoma is thought of as a brick-and-mortar retailer, around 70% of the company's sales actually comes through the e-commerce channel. And the company has been focusing on rationalizing its store footprint, closing down underperforming stores to pivot to e-commerce and capture its scalability.

But rather than valuing it like e-commerce stocks, investors have left Williams-Sonoma in the bargain bin. It currently trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of just 7, which seems to be a reflection of the macroeconomic climate. Not only have home goods sales slowed due to the pull-forward effect of the pandemic, but investors also have been anticipating a recession, which would also weigh on discretionary retailers like Williams-Sonoma. 

Despite weak results from industries like tech and transportation so far this quarter, the likelihood of a recession seems to have slimmed. Wall Street banks have reined in their forecasts for a downturn, and the International Monetary Fund also upgraded its global economic outlook, saying it does not see a global recession.

More importantly for home-focused retailers like Williams-Sonoma, activity in the housing market seems to be picking back up, according to data from sources like Redfin. And that could drive increased demand for home furnishings as sales in the category are correlated with home move-ins.

In addition to its pivot to e-commerce, the company also has promising new revenue streams in its third-party marketplace, as well as its business-to-business segment, outfitting commercial spaces.

The price is right

Williams-Sonoma offers a well-known brand and rock-solid financial metrics, but the stock also trades at a rock-bottom price these days, and management has shown its ability to take advantage of that and return capital to shareholders.

The stock currently offers a dividend yield of 2.4%, and the company has been aggressively buying back stock over the past year, reducing shares outstanding over the past year by 11% and helping to drive earnings per share higher.

Tthe stock is down in part because the company stepped back from its fiscal 2024 guidance in its last earnings report, but that seemed to be more out of a sense of caution around an uncertain macroeconomic environment rather than a specific weakening of the business.

In fact, the company even said that it expected margins to improve year over year in the second half of 2023 as it laps inventory-related headwinds, which are hampering much of the rest of retail as well.

With a nearly 70-year history, Williams-Sonoma isn't going anywhere, and even if the company does get hit by a recession, it will bounce back in a healthier economy.

The current valuation looks like a mispricing, especially considering its pivot to e-commerce, and investors can take advantage of the sell-off by buying the stock before its fourth-quarter earnings report next month.

If Williams-Sonoma delivers another strong report, the stock should get a jolt as investors will realize that the sell-off is overblown.

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Redfin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Redfin and Williams-Sonoma. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short February 2023 $7 calls on Redfin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Williams-Sonoma Stock Quote
Williams-Sonoma
WSM
$123.99 (-2.10%) $-2.66
Redfin Stock Quote
Redfin
RDFN
$8.16 (-1.57%) $0.13

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

bull vs bear market
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Stocks Ready for Take Off in 2023
 business meeting
Why Williams-Sonoma Stock Surged Higher This Week
 happy woman moving new home apartment
Why Williams-Sonoma Stock Soared 17% in January
 investing screen analysis investor growth stocks
These 3 Dirt-Cheap Value Stocks Could Rule the Market in 2023
 Home furnishings home improvement housewares
1 Ultra-Cheap Dividend Stock to Kick Off 2023

Our Most Popular Articles

Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Unmatched Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
Joe Biden WH Photo by Hannah Foslien
Joe Biden Has Plans to Change Social Security: Is Congress on Board?
augmented reality virtual reality metaverse
Opinion: These Will Be the 3 Largest Stocks by 2030
Warren Buffett Motley Fool6 BRKA BRKB Berkshire
85% of Warren Buffett's $354 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Just 10 Stocks

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services