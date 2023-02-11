Better Data Center Stock: Intel vs. Nvidia

In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss why Intel (INTC 0.25%) investors should keep a close eye on not only Advanced Micro Devices (AMD -2.08%) but also Nvidia (NVDA -4.80%). Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of Feb. 8, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 9, 2023.