Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Got $1,000? Here Are 2 Stocks To Buy for the Long Term

By Neil Patel – Feb 11, 2023 at 9:30AM

Key Points

  • Chipotle continues firing on all cylinders -- its latest quarterly results showed strong gains.
  • While growth has slowed somewhat, Costco can keep thriving in an inflationary environment.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Even a seemingly small amount of capital can set you up for investing success.

Although it might seem awfully complicated at first glance, investing in the stock market doesn't have to be a difficult endeavor. It's all about finding great companies with the intention of owning them for a long time. And perhaps the most important thing to do is ignore the noise. As long as the businesses you own are doing well, you can benefit from having peace of mind.

That said, if you have $1,000 you're ready to invest, it's a good idea now to consider allocating that amount equally into Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG -1.43%) and Costco Wholesale (COST -0.13%). Let's take a closer look at why these companies deserve your hard-earned savings.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

For the 2022 fourth quarter (ended Dec. 31), the Tex-Mex restaurant chain posted revenue of $2.2 billion (up 11.2% year over year) and diluted earnings per share of $8.02 (up 71%). Both numbers were impressive, no doubt, but they disappointed Wall Street analysts. Same-store sales, or comps, were up 5.6%.

What really stood out about Chipotle's quarter was how much operating leverage the company has, spreading its fixed costs over a rising sales base to boost profits. The restaurant-level operating margin was 24% in Q4, up from 20.2% in the year-earlier period. And this has been steadily expanding over recent years, a clear indicator of management's ability to drive greater efficiencies throughout the business.

Of course, two main factors are helping profitability. The success of Chipotlanes, the company's drive-through option, is noteworthy. These convenient locations are driving better restaurant sales, margins, and returns. And in the face of inflationary pressures -- namely, elevated costs for things like dairy, tortillas, and avocados -- Chipotle has successfully implemented multiple menu price hikes over the past nearly two years.

CEO Brian Niccol doesn't hesitate to highlight what he sees as Chipotle's outstanding value proposition for customers.

As measured by the popular price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, Chipotle's current valuation definitely looks expensive at 51. But investors who plan to dollar-cost average into the stock have less to worry about as they can take advantage of different entry price points. This reduces the impact of a single purchasing decision, which benefits long-term shareholders.

And if you are worried about the valuation, it's worth keeping in mind just how wonderful of a business this really is. The story of 2022 has been one of a softer macroeconomic environment, but Chipotle continues to thrive. With plans to hire 15,000 new workers and open 255 to 285 new stores in 2023, the good times should keep rolling.

Costco Wholesale

The other stock in which you might invest half of the $1,000 is none other than top-notch retailer Costco. After posting double-digit revenue gains in fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022, the company's sales growth has slowed to the single digits. In January, for example, revenue increased by 6.9% over the prior-year period. Nonetheless, it's hard to imagine a scenario where Costco doesn't do well in the face of heightened inflation and pinched consumer budgets.

Costco shareholders might have a near-term catalyst on the horizon that could boost the company's prospects. The last time the business raised its membership dues was in June 2017. And before that, it was in November 2011. The management team has hinted at another one happening sometime in 2023.

Higher membership fees, from which Costco generated $1 billion in its most recent fiscal quarter, can bolster the bottom line because they are a high-margin source of revenue. Furthermore, with a 92.5% renewal rate in the U.S. and Canada, there's unlikely to be a lot of customer churn. The result is a more profitable enterprise.

Similar to Chipotle, Costco's P/E multiple of 38 (as of this writing) is by no means cheap. It is, however, slightly lower than its trailing-12-month average, even though it has moved higher in 2023. But this is, without a doubt, one of the best businesses in the world. Warren Buffett's right-hand man, Charlie Munger, has long been a shareholder and said he would never sell his stock.

Owning a piece of such a durable company with strong competitive advantages and that still has a sizable growth outlook is a good thing to do with your investment money. Costco's earnings are sure to be higher in the years ahead, which will benefit your portfolio's returns.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill and Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Quote
Chipotle Mexican Grill
CMG
$1,583.89 (-1.43%) $-23.02
Costco Wholesale Stock Quote
Costco Wholesale
COST
$499.99 (-0.13%) $0.64

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

child holds burrito half in each hand
Better Buy: Chipotle vs. McDonald's
 chipotle-stock-cmg-earnings
Chipotle Stock: Time to Sell Some Shares?
 talk to me (8)
73.79% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks
 Friends eating food from Chipotle Mexican Grill
Why Chipotle Stock Soared Almost 19% in January
 family eating tex mex
Is Chipotle Stock Wildly Overvalued in 2023?

Our Most Popular Articles

Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Unmatched Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
Joe Biden WH Photo by Hannah Foslien
Joe Biden Has Plans to Change Social Security: Is Congress on Board?
augmented reality virtual reality metaverse
Opinion: These Will Be the 3 Largest Stocks by 2030
Warren Buffett Motley Fool6 BRKA BRKB Berkshire
85% of Warren Buffett's $354 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Just 10 Stocks

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services