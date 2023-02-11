Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Is Tesla Stock Still a Buy After Increasing 60% This Year?

By Neil Rozenbaum – Feb 11, 2023 at 11:00AM

Here's everything you need to know about the EV maker's week.

In this week's video, I cover everything you need to know about news related to Tesla (TSLA -5.03%) during the week of Feb. 6. Today's video will focus on Tesla's Master Plan 3, sales in China and California, and some technical analysis on the stock.

You can find last week's summary here.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Feb. 10, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 11, 2023.

Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy

Stocks Mentioned

Tesla Stock Quote
Tesla
TSLA
$196.89 (-5.03%) $-10.43

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

