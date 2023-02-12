Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

UnitedHealth is the Latest Industry Player to Embrace Wearables

By The Daily Upside – Feb 12, 2023 at 6:00PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

For most people, health insurance is something they'd rather not think about. For better or worse, UnitedHealth wants to always be on your mind...

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

For most people, health insurance is something they'd rather not think about. For better or worse, UnitedHealth wants to always be on your mind -- and wrist.

The health insurance giant is revamping its UnitedHealthcare Rewards program to offer financial incentives for customers who engage in healthy behaviors -- as tracked by wearable devices like a Fitbit, an Apple Watch, or a Garmin.

An Apple Watch a Day...

The Affordable Care Act has precluded health insurance providers from charging extra or denying coverage to patients with pre-existing conditions for over a decade now. That's forced insurers to get creative as they face the steadily increasing cost of care in the US; total healthcare spending hit nearly $13,000 per person in 2021 or $4.3 trillion overall, roughly the equivalent of one-fifth the national GDP, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

One solution they've stumbled onto: If health problems can't be penalized, why not incentivize healthy habits? It's a strategy Vitality Health, a subsidiary of global insurance provider Discovery, has created an entire business out of. Not that it doesn't trust you or anything, but Vitality uses wearables and the internet of things to track everything from blood pressure to cholesterol levels, creating a points reward system that incentivizes healthy behavior. Now, UnitedHealth, which has 26 million US clients, is aiming to launch a similar program:

  • Rewards will be granted via cash gift cards or health savings account funds and can be earned by taking a minimum of 5,000 steps and completing 15 minutes of exercise per day. Members can earn up to $1,000 annually.
  • The program will first be available to UnitedHealth's 3 million patients on fully insured plans, before being rolled out to self-insured plan members sometime next year.

"The goal of the program is really to motivate our members to take charge of their health and stay engaged in these activities and ultimately improve their quality of life," Samantha Baker, chief consumer officer of UH's commercial business, told Axios.

Foul Play: There's a blurry line between incentivizing good behavior and disincentivizing bad behavior, critics claim. And, as it stands, companies could likely do so if they please. "Insurance companies are now using [health] data for rewards programs, but there are no regulations stopping them from doing the opposite," the American Medical Association warns. While most people would love to have a doctor in the family, having a Big Brother as your health insurer isn't exactly the same.

None

Related Articles

featured-daily-upside-image
Vail's Skiing Dominance Makes it King of the Mountain
 featured-daily-upside-image
US Oil Players Prepare for M&A Spending Spree
 featured-daily-upside-image
With Great Sales, Comes Great Instability: Can Superheroes Survive Oversaturation?
 featured-transcript-logo
Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 MFM_20230205
Domonique Foxworth on NFL Owners, Investing, and Keys to the Big Game

Our Most Popular Articles

A person making financial calculations.
Why I Continue Buying Shares of This Magnificent Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist
kid jumping in rain puddles
Have $1,000? 2 All-Weather Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
augmented reality virtual reality metaverse
Opinion: These Will Be the 3 Largest Stocks by 2030
Hands behind head
The Best Stocks To Invest $5,000 in Right Now

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services