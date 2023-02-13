Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Best Stock to Buy: Amazon Stock vs. Crowdstrike Stock

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA – Feb 13, 2023 at 9:18AM

Amazon and Crowdstrike are both riding secular tailwinds that could boost revenue for years.

Investors looking for a growth stock to buy have two excellent choices in Amazon (AMZN -0.64%) and Crowdstrike (CRWD -3.93%). This video will let you know which of these growth stocks is the better one to buy.

Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 9, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 11, 2023.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com and CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

