Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Stock Was Moving Higher Today

By Jeremy Bowman – Feb 13, 2023 at 12:19PM

Key Points

  • Dingdong posted steady top-line growth and said it had turned profitable per generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).
  • The company expects at least break-even adjusted profits in 2023.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The Chinese online grocer has turned profitable.

What happened

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL 5.18%) were gaining today after the Chinese e-commerce grocery company posted solid results and a profit on the bottom line in its fourth-quarter earnings report.

As of 11:23 a.m. ET, the stock is up 4.7% after having gained as much as 25% earlier in the session.

So what

Revenue rose 13.1% in the quarter to $899 million.

While revenue growth was moderate, the company's efforts to control costs seemed to be the main reason the stock rose.

Gross margin surged from 27.7% to 32.9%, which the company credited to improvements in product development capabilities, and its fulfillment expenses fell from 32.6% of revenue to 24.1% due to an increase in average order value and improved frontline labor efficiency.

Its sales and marketing expenses were also down sharply, plunging 74.5% to $13.2 million due to a lower user-acquisition cost and a more established brand name.

As a result, the company finished the quarter with non-GAAP (adjusted) net income of $16.8 million, or $0.05 per share, which was better than the lone analyst estimate of $0.03 per share. That was also significantly above its loss of $150 million in the quarter a year ago.

Management also said the company posted a GAAP profit in both November and December, showing its profitability continued through the quarter. 

Now what

Dingdong was founded just five years ago, and investors should be encouraged to see the company turn profitable, as it's penetrating a massive market.

Looking ahead to 2023, the company said it was confident it would at least break even on the bottom line in the first quarter and for the full year.

With COVID restrictions receding in China, 2023 could be a strong year for Dingdong, especially if it can keep its costs under control.

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Quote
Dingdong (Cayman)
DDL
$5.17 (5.18%) $0.26

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

mature senior woman in grocery store looking at produce POC
SoftBank-Backed Dingdong Just Went Public. Here's What You Should Know
 GettyImages-1083127082
Why I'm So Excited About the Instacart of China

Our Most Popular Articles

0x0-Model_Y_01
Why Tesla Stock Dropped Monday
A person making financial calculations.
Why I Continue Buying Shares of This Magnificent Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist
Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway BRKA BRKB Motley Fool
Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns 3 Brand-Name AI Stocks
Social Security 2
4 Social Security Changes With Bipartisan Support Could Help Save the Program

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services