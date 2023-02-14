Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why Materialise Stock Was Falling on Tuesday

By John Ballard – Feb 14, 2023 at 2:28PM

Key Points

  • Materialise disappointed investors with an earnings miss in the fourth quarter.
  • The company experienced higher labor and energy costs last year.
  • The 3D services provider is investing for the future, but increasing competition is a key risk to watch.

Investors are looking for balance of top- and bottom-line growth in this environment.

What happened

Shares of Materialise (MTLS -14.11%) were down 12% as of 1:29 p.m. ET on Tuesday after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter. The 3D printing services provider beat on revenue but missed on earnings, which sent the stock tumbling.

Inconsistent operating results have kept the stock from taking off. The stock has fallen 83% over the last three years, but the post-earnings sell-off has almost wiped out the year-to-date gains.  

So what

On the surface, it wasn't a bad quarter. Revenue increased 10% year over year in the fourth quarter, on top of a 12% increase for the full year. That looks strong considering the disruptions with the war in Ukraine and other macroeconomic headwinds over the past year.

Management said that higher costs for labor and energy weighed heavily on margins, which led to the earnings miss in the quarter. However, executive chairman Peter Leys noted that the company prioritized the sustainability of revenue growth over maximizing near-term profits last year, and there's nothing wrong with that if you're a long-term investor.  

One highlight was a 20% increase in deferred revenue from software, driven by a notable increase in medical software sales. Management's investments in this market could be a sign of more growth to come, especially as it relates to profitability, where the market seems to have soured on the stock today.

Now what

The company has made several investments over the last year to position itself for long-term growth. Its recent acquisitions of Link3D and Identify3D position the company to serve other organizations looking to streamline their digital manufacturing, supply chains, and workflows.  

However, investors are going to be extra sensitive to misses on either revenue and earnings, given the increasing competition in 3D printing services, most notably from larger tech companies. On that note, investors should be cautious before calling the stock a bargain at these levels.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

